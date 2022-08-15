Kay P. Brummeyer (Beede), age 73, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with family by her side. Having lived a good life, she is now in her wonderful, perfect heaven.

Kay was born on December 17, 1948, to the late Cecil and Muriel (Haugen) Beede in Eau Claire. Following graduation from Memorial High School in 1967, she attended UW-Stout in Menomonie. On July 25, 1970, she married Gary R. Brummeyer at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. God blessed Gary with a great partner for over 52 years.

