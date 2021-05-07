Please join Steve, Ryan, Becky, Jim, friends and family Saturday, May 22nd from 1-5 p.m. at the Riverview Park North Pavilion for a celebration of life for their dearly loved Kay Louise Dahlgren.
Our hearts are heavy with grief and we will forever miss this very special woman whose love, patience and kindness are etched indelibly on our hearts. We want to take this opportunity to happily celebrate her life in the way that she deserves and would want.
If you desire to leave a memorial in Kay’s name it will be utilized to purchase a bench in her name which will be placed outside of the classroom where she spent so many years. Also, books will purchased in her name to be shared with the students of her beloved Locust Lane Elementary where she so cherished teaching and caring for the many children who walked through her door.