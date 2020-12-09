Kay Louise Dahlgren Age 72, of Rice Lake, WI left to be with the Lord to a better place on December 5, 2020 at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
On October 2, 1948, a beautiful baby girl was born to James and Marjorie (Palmquist) Womac in Stillwater, MN. She and her big sister Mary grew up in many places because their dad was in the United States Army. They later settled in Chisago City, MN. After her little sister Nancie was born, Kay attended High School in Chisago City, graduated, and went to St. Cloud State University where she met and later married Steven, husband of over 50 years. She began teaching in Auburndale, WI. After the arrival of her first born, she decided to stay home with him. This went on for almost 20 years because of the birth of a daughter and another son. By this time, the family had moved to Eau Claire, WI, where she did child care, substitute teaching, and much volunteer work at our church. The chance came to get back with her other great love, teaching. She taught 3rd grade at Locust Lane Elementary for about 15 years before retiring following a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s. Kay was able to be with us for the next 10 years.
She will be greatly missed by her loving husband, Steve Dahlgren of Rice Lake; sisters, Mary Farmer (Don) of Virginia and Nancie Edwards (Mark) of Texas; son, Ryan Dahlgren (Jackie) of Eau Claire, WI; a daughter, Becky Jenneman (Brady) Bloomer; son, James Dahlgren (Traci) of Rothschild, WI; granddaughters, Isabella, Victoria, Josie, Kacie and Camryn; grandsons, Preston, Carson and Evan; brother-in-law, Dale Grabow; a nephew, Matthew; many cousins, friends, former colleagues and former students who miss her hugs.
Special thanks to all at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake where she received the best of care and lots of love.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and all are welcome. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.