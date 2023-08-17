Kay Karen Lucille Furrer embraced a life of love, lust, light and laughter. Born to loving parents, Louis and Lucille (Muldendore) Furrer on July 14, 1941, she grew up in Eau Claire, WI; attended Bartlett Elementary School, Central Junior High, and Memorial High School from which she graduated in 1958. It was during those years that her love of and devotion to her family and friends developed. Indeed, many of those early friendships were celebrated with an annual get together no matter how far Kay had to travel.
After her 1965 graduation from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in Elementary Education and Speech/Theatre, Kay taught first graders and/or kindergartners in Manitowoc, WI; Las Vegas, NV; and San Diego, CA. Her creativity as a teacher served her students well and she delighted in their growth and adoration. “Teaching,” she said, “has given stability and security to my life.” But the theatre brought her “joy and passion.” Kay performed in many shows during her college years. She also was involved in UWEC summer theater in 1965, 1966 and 1967. An avid playgoer and movie buff, she collected programs and video tapes of her favorites. But her greatest theater achievement was her founding of the San Diego Looking Glass Theater, “an intergenerational organization of Unitarian Universalists and friends who come together…..to promote peace and harmony….and to highlight the interaction between human beings.” It was here that Kay, as artistic director, would have her greatest impact. Though she directed mostly musicals, Oklahoma, Music Man, The Wizard of Oz, to name a few, her enthusiasm for bringing actors and audiences together was evident in all she produced. Even after her retirement from teaching and directing and her move back to Eau Claire, she dabbled in directing for the Chippewa Vally Theatre Guild and the Eau Claire Regional Arts Council.