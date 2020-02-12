Kay Almeda Hardy, 78, of Strum, died Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.
Kay was born September 5, 1941, in Mondovi, WI to Laverne and Eleanor Olson. She was married to Allen Hardy on June 3, 1961, in Strum, WI
Kay worked for 20 years at Luther Hospital in the Medical Records department. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards, knitting, munching on popcorn while watching Jeopardy, and eating cotton candy while going to tractor pulls, especially in Mondovi to watch her son and grandson. Kay was active in the Hamlin Homemakers, the Ladies Aide, and made pies for church fundraisers.
Kay was survived by her husband Allen; son, Roy (Tina) Hardy; Daughter, Tamara Hardy; grandchildren, Mikayla (Matt) Alberts and Dalton (Bridgette) Hardy; brothers, Gene (Marion) Olson and Lon (Deb) Olson; sisters, Annette Lanphere, Amy Dixon and Peggy Miller; sister-in-law Shelby (Larry) Christenson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded by her parents, Mary Lou Sabaska and Dale Olson; mother-in-law, Arlene Hardy; brother-in-law, Gary Lanphere; and niece, Lu Anne Gardner.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 109 Elm St., Strum, WI 54770. Reverend Valerian Ahles will be officiating.
Visitation from 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home in Osseo is assisting the family.