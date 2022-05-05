It was with great sadness and loss that Kay Winifred (Anderson) Kries, 71, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 at Mayo Health Systems, Eau Claire.
Kay was born May 22, 1950 at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Arnold S. and Evelyn (Nelson) Anderson. She graduated from EC Memorial HS in 1968. She married Robert Kries on May 23, 1988 at Grace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Kay was proud to be 100% Norwegian and inherited not only the Anderson wry sense of humor, but also a strong work ethic from her parents.
Kay is survived by her husband Robert; mother-in-law Irene Kries; brother, James (Mary Lou) Anderson and his family, Michael, Julia, John, Matt, Stacey, Emma and Duke; brother Lyman (Kathy) Anderson and his family, Ronda, Wendy and Will; many cousins and friends; and her beloved wire fox terrier, Hunter J. She was preceded in death by: her parents; father-in-law, John L. Kries; twin brother Ray, and infant siblings, Richard and Evelyn.
A graveside service will be held for Kay on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. To express condolences online for Kay’s family, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Kay Kries as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.