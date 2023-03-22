Kay Norman
Kay Rook Norman passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 in Eau Claire.
She was born at St. Mary’s Hospital in East St. Louis, Illinois on January 31, 1941, the beloved, only child to Merle and Virginia Rook. She attended Belleville High School in Belleville, Illinois. As a young girl, she was active as a “bat boy” for her father’s youth baseball league, helping in the family confectionary and as a camp counselor. She wrote for the school newspaper and graduated near the top of her class. She later attended Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa and graduated in 1962. It was here that she met her future husband Stanley Gerald Norman, of Arlington Heights, Illinois. After graduation from Grinnell, Kay attained her master’s degree in Zoology from the University of Iowa.
Kay and Stan married in June of 1963 in Belleville, Illinois. The couple moved to Robbinsdale, MN where she taught high school while Stan finished medical training at the University of Minnesota. They spent a year in Duluth, Kay teaching at the University, while Stan did his internship. In 1966 they welcomed their first child, Erik, and moved to Hawaii shortly after, where Stan was assigned to Destroyer Squadron 11 as the medical officer out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Charles, their second child, was born at Tripler Army hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1968.
Soon after, Stan took a residency at Presbyterian-St Luke’s Hospital in Chicago for a year of general surgery. After completion, they moved to Wayland, Massachusetts for his residency in Otolaryngology at Boston City Hospital. While there, they welcomed their third child Amy, born in 1971. In 1973, they moved to Eau Claire where their young family flourished. These were wonderful years with many cherished friends. While remaining devoted to raising her children, Kay was active in PEO, PTO, Medical Wives Auxiliary, League of Women Voters, and a committed “swimteam mom” through the many years all three of their children swam for the YMCA swim team. She returned to work as a Biology teacher and lab instructor at UWEC. Kay had a deep faith and was active in church, both at Lake Street Methodist and later at Peace Lutheran teaching classes, home studies and VBS camps.
Kay is survived by her husband Stanley Norman; their three children, Erik (Wendy Wright) Norman, Charles Norman, and Amy (Geoff) Snudden; as well as 9 grandchildren (Joe Mathis, Brittany Timmerman, Gabrielle O’Rourke, Linley Norman, Claire Norman and Sadie Norman, Dane, Anna and Carl Snudden), and 5 great grandchildren (Brecken and Saylor O’Rourke, Bria and June Timmerman and Kenai Vasquez).
Family was everything to her. Kay was JOYFUL, authentic and kind. She was a compassionate people person, much like her father, who loved nothing more than to laugh, explore and share life experiences. She enjoyed many adventures camping, canoeing, white water rafting, scuba diving, biking, alpine skiing, wind surfing, playing tennis, and golf.
She was a mentor to her students, young women and to her children and grandchildren. Kay was also a gifted writer, composing a vast collection of poems about life’s journey. Kay was afflicted with Alzheimer’s later in life and though her memories became scattered, she never lost her love for those around her. She became known at Azura Memory Care as “Miss Sunshine” and brought laughter and warm hugs to those who cared for her. Truly, the “Joy of the Lord” shone through her.
Special thank you to the wonderful and caring people at Azura Memory Center as well as Mayo Hospice.
Funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Peace Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will be private.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.