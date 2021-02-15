Kay A. (Millinzcek) Olson age 74, of Durand, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday February 9, 2021.
Kay was born March 23, 1946 in the city of West St. Paul, MN. She was the daughter of Alexander and Esther (Kraft) Millinczek. At the age of 5 the family moved to Inver Grove Heights, MN. She attended elementary and middle school in South St. Paul. Kay was a member of the first graduating class of Simley Highschool in Inver Grove Heights, MN.
After high school Kay attended the University of Wisconsin River Falls from 1964 – 1968. She graduated with a degree in secondary education with a major in mathematics and minor in speech. During this time she also met the love of her life, Terry Olson. They wed on June 21, 1969 in South St. Paul, MN and were married for 51 years. Kay worked as an educator in the state of Wisconsin for 33 years serving the school districts of Arkansaw, Durand, Cadott, and Altoona.
Kay and Terry spent 8 years during the winter months in Arizona and Florida. Some of her favorite pastimes were attending her grandchildren’s events, traveling, shopping (always in search of the “deal of the day”), playing cards, and spending time with friends and family.
Kay is survived by her husband, Terry; children, Lance (Cindy) Olson of Hammond and Amanda (JR) Klepp of St. Paul, MN; 5 grandchildren: Angelica and Janessa Olson, Aidan, Sophia and Gabriela Klepp; brother, William Millinczek of Inver Grove Heights, MN; brothers-in-law, Wayne (JP) Olson of Hustler, Lanny (Kelly) Olson and Blake (Laura) Olson, Both of Mauston; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters-in-law, Kathy Millinczek and Lillian Olson
Visitation will be 12:00PM-1:30PM Monday, February 22, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church in Durand. Private family services will be 1:30PM at the church on Monday. The service will be live streamed at Rhiel Funeral Home Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/rhielfuneralhome.
Facial masks and social distancing are required.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.