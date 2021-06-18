Kay M. “Mickey” (Posz) Olson, age 84, of Eau Claire died peacefully at home while under hospice care on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Mickey was born on September 4, 1936, in Eau Claire, WI. Born to Bernice Posz, and raised by her grandparents. Mickey attended Sacred Heart grade school and graduated from Regis High School. She worked at Bunny Bread Bakery and Uniroyal until it closed in Eau Claire. On March 30, 1972 she married her wonderful and caring husband Edwin C. Olson
It is hard to find the words for how kind and wonderful Mickey was. Blessed with a quick wit and a gift for the unfiltered comment, Mickey made all of us laugh (frequently at our own expense). She loved her family deeply and formed a special bond with all of her grandchildren. She was a wonderful neighbor and a mother-in-law for the ages. She was perfectly imperfect, greatly loved, and is already missed. Mickey owned every room, none of which will ever be the same.
She is survived by her husband, Edwin; children: Jeff (Vickie) Iverson; Vicki (Tim (deceased)) Wolter; John (Sally) Iverson; Mark (John) Iverson; Jamie (Bob) Schoettl; Heather (Brian) Olson-Strabel; grandchildren: James (Caroline) Iverson; Aaron (Lindsey) Iverson; Chad (Jody) Wagner; Dustin (Tiffanie) Wagner; Sarah (Kyle) Austin; Michael (Andrea) Iverson; Dewayne Hawthorne; Tyler (Jackie) Schoettl; Tessa (Brad) Mueller; Taite (Kurt) Petricka; and Jack Strabel; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Emma, Carter, Tayler, Tianna, Abel, Claire, Mitchell, Gavin, Mackenzie, Blake, and Sawyer; great-great grandchildren Avery and Amelia; and many precious friends.
Mickey wanted to say a special thanks to the following at the Mayo Cancer Center: Dr. Batoo, Tory, and her special angel Mary Beth. She also wanted to send love to all of her neighbors and friends, and for all who offered to discover if they were a match for her rare blood type.
Finally, Mickey wanted to send her love to her aunt Theresa, the truest of friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Pastor Phil Jones officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service with burial after at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
