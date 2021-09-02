Kay Whitney, age 79, of Eau Claire died unexpectedly on Friday, August 27, 2021 at her home.
Kay was born on December 19, 1941 to the late Robert E. and Ruby M. (Howe) Nelson in Eau Claire. Kay attended Eau Claire area schools and was a member of the 1961 graduating class from Memorial High School. On April 11, 1964 she married John L. Whitney at Grace Lutheran Church, where she was a lifelong member. For over 30 years, she worked at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire (then Luther Hospital), greeting patients and attending the information desk. Her bright smile and kind spirit was always a warm welcome when entering the hospital.
She is survived by her son, Sean, and his wife, Deborah; grandchildren, Trinity, Gabriel, Sean II and Alexus; great-grandchildren, Maia and Alessia; brother, Robert Jr.; and many other family members and dear friends.
Kay was preceded in death by her husband, John, and son, John L. Whitney Jr.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Phillip Ruge-Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Highway 93). There is not a visitation prior to service at church on Wednesday. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
In lieu of flowers, you may direct memorials in memory of Kay to either the Eau Claire County Humane Association or Bob’s House for Dogs.