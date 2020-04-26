Keiko Kudingo, 85, passed away peacefully at her home on April 19, 2020. Her final days were surrounded by family and friends that she touched throughout her incredible life.
She was born on October 15, 1934, in Yokohama, Japan, to Atsumu and Mitsoko Suehiro. Keiko will be remembered as someone who could accomplish anything that she set her mind to. In 1963 she immigrated to the United States and raised three beautiful daughters, Carolene, Princia, and Lisa. For many years she worked for CRAY Research Inc., an American supercomputer manufacturer, before retiring in 1994. She resided in Cadott, Thorp, and Stanley before spending the final decade of her life in Eau Claire, WI.
She was an avid walker and never missed a day of getting outside or on the treadmill, even while battling and eventually defeating lung cancer. She was a highly skilled sewer, had winner’s luck when she played Bingo and her computer games, and was always watching video cassettes of Japanese movies or listening to classical piano music in her free time.
Keiko was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She especially loved her role as ‘Grandma Kay’, and took extreme pride in her two grandchildren, Jeremy and Nicole. She had a big-hearted personality, made friends everywhere she went, and would always have a meal prepared anytime someone came to visit.
She is survived by her children, Carolene Ferrell of Stanley, Princia (Mark) Weber of Eau Claire, and Lisa Steinmetz of Chippewa Falls; her grandchildren, Jeremy Steinmetz of Madison and Nicole Steinmetz of Eau Claire; her step-grandchild, Jessica (Chad) RedCloud of Bloomer; and her siblings, Masako Hubbihoca of Canada, Etsuko Aoyama of Japan, and Satoru Suehiro of Japan. Keiko is preceded in death by both of her parents, Atsumu and Mitsoko Suehiro.
The family would like to thank the community at the Oakwood Homes Apartments for welcoming Keiko and providing her a wonderful place that she called home, and Mayo Hospice and Marshfield Clinic providers, for the special people they truly are and for the care they provided.
Keiko will be dearly missed and will forever hold a very special place in the hearts of those she touched.
別れ (Farewell) Keiko
At her request, no services will be held.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com