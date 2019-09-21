Keith Jones

Keith O. Jones passed away September 8 at River Pines Long Term Care Facility. He is finally at peace after a long illness of Parkinsons with Lewy Body Dementia.
Keith was born April 13, 1939 in Montreal, Canada, to Barbara and Arthur Jones. At age one the family moved to Staten Island, N.Y., where he lived until the age of 15. His family then moved to Havana, Cuba. Keith attended Ruston Academy in Havana, graduating from it in 1957. Keith then attended Hope College in Holland, Mich. for a year and a half. After enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps in January, 1959, Keith spent 8 1/2 years being stationed many different places including Japan, Thailand, Beirut and Istanbul. In 1968 he returned to Hope College to finish his undergraduate degree.
In June of 1969 Keith married Elizabeth Anne Tagg from Allegan, Mich., where they were wed. Beth taught high school English in her home town while Keith finished his senior year at Hope College, graduating in 1970.
They then moved to Minneapolis, where Keith attended the University of Minnesota Law School, graduating in 1973. That summer he went to Milwaukee and studied to prepare for the Wisconsin bar exam. That summer they also moved to Osceola, Wis., where Beth was teaching. After passing the bar exam Keith went into private practice for several years. He then went to Burnett County as an assistant district attorney. After several years there he became an assistant D.A. in Polk County. In 1984 he was elected district attorney in Polk County, where he served two terms.
In 1989 Keith was hired as an assistant district attorney for Eau Claire County. He enjoyed his years working for Eau Claire County and meeting lots of other people working for the county. When he retired in 2002, he missed the interaction with other employees, as he was a sociable person who liked talking to everyone.
When Keith was not working, he enjoyed refereeing high school basketball and baseball. He loved watching all kinds of sports in person or on the television. He was able to travel and take classes or play cards at the senior center before his disease became worse. He tried very hard to stay physically active and mentally sharp. But two and a half years ago he was not able to be cared for at home and went to live at River Pines Long Term Care Facility.
His family wishes to give the staff at River Pines and St. Croix Hospice a special thank you for all their wonderful care. Keith was always treated with dignity and kindness and they knew he was well cared for.
Keith was preceded in death by his brother, Ian Huntly Jones; his father, Arthur Jones; and mother, Barbara Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Beth; niece, Suzi (Alex) Wilson, Collin and Gordon; nephew Ian (Teresia) Jones, Cody; brother-in-law James (June) Tagg, Nathaniel, Ike; and brother-in-law John (Carol) Tagg, Jeff and Sharon (Mark) Polakowski. He is also survived by several cousins, who all live in Scotland.
A memorial service will be held October 5 at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran, 3214 Golf Road.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Parkinsons Foundation, Feed My People or the L.E. Phillips Senior Center.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.