Keith R Kimmel, 62, from Pepin, WI, passed away September 30.
A private family celebration of Keith’s life will be be held at a later date. Keith will be missed by his family and all who knew him.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
