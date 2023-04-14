Keith Knight, 72, passed away April 11, 2023, at home surrounded by family.
Born September 21, 1951, in Grafton, West Virginia, he was the son of James Knight and Hazel Stanton.
Keith graduated from South Side High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. After high school, he served in the US Army until his honorable discharge. On January 4, 1975, he married Carol Knott of Eau Claire.
Keith enjoyed a good cup of coffee, sweet tea, fishing, listening classic rock (his favorite The Doors), Packers football, Brewers baseball, and playing cards with his granddaughter, Lexie.
Keith is survived by his wife, Carol; sons Joseph Knight and Eric Knight of Eau Claire; daughter Crystal (Joe) Strauch of Eau Claire; granddaughter Lexie of Eau Claire; sisters Patricia Foster and Linda Dignan; brother Richard (Kathy) Knight; sisters-in-law Claudia Knight, Linda Knott, Shari (Michael) Radford; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Knight, Hazel Stanton, and step-father, Robert Stanton; brother Gordon Knight; sister Karen Knight Young; brothers-in-law Kenneth Foster, Richard Dignan; nephew, Kenneth Foster II; father-in-law Robert Knott; and mother-in-law Doris Knott.
Visitation will be held Saturday, April 22 from 10-1 at Lenmark-Gomsrud Linn, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703. A private burial will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
A special thank you to the Mayo Hospice team, especially Lisa S and Tom L. The caring and compassion for our whole family was greatly appreciated. Arrangements were entrusted to Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be left for Keith’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Keith Knight as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.