Keith R. Leitner, 77, of Williams Bay, WI, took his leave from life on Monday, January 10, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He leaves a legacy of love, bravery, strength and the power to overcome anything with a grateful, joyful spirit.
Keith was born in January 1944 (Chicago, IL), the middle son of Robert and Vera Leitner. He attended schools in Wilmette, IL, and graduated from New Trier High School. Keith received a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Economics from University of Southern Illinois in 1968 and 1970, and a PhD in Economics from Kansas State in 1973.
Though known as the neighborhood prankster in his younger days, Keith won the heart of the girl next door, Laurie Schuett. They married in 1966 and shared a loving 55-year marriage.
Keith was a determined and tough professor of Economics at UW-Eau Claire for 25 years. At the same time, he was an innovative entrepreneur of many businesses that he and his wife, Laurie, started and ran, including Wisconsin Lighting, LLC, for 30 years. Keith relished the thrill and ever-changing world of his business ventures, and balanced it with his family, who he adored. He was a wonderful father and family man.
Keith loved family trips, holidays and traditions; and coaching little league. He was always there for his girls. Keith loved life and being active in sports, like downhill skiing and cycling, but it was the simple moments he enjoyed most.
After a life-altering stroke in 2002, Keith lost many of his freedoms. He didn’t let it get him down, though, and chose to see it as a challenge, always meeting it with a smile and the same zest for life that made him successful.
Despite losing much of his mobility, Keith insisted on doing as much as he could for himself. His loved to sit on the deck overlooking Geneva Lake, drink red wine, play Scrabble, ride in their boat and listen to music. He was happy simply to be with family and friends, and to celebrate when the Cubs, Packers or K-State won a game.
Keith lived a life full of love to the end of his final moments. He showed life is as beautiful as you perceive it to be, and there is always time to experience joy even in the midst of hard cir-cumstances. Keith’s friends and family always felt true love with him.
Keith is survived by his wife, Laurie Leitner; daughters Heidi (Joel) Benham, Holly (Sean) Marquis and Amy (Chris) Kiska; granddaughter, May Kiska; brother, Scott Leitner; sister, Idelle Dunn; and many nieces and nephews who dearly miss him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Twin Oaks Homeless Shelter in Rock County and Aurora Hospice Care. Keith’s family expresses heartfelt thanks to his dedicated caregivers Becky and Bonnie and the Aurora Hospice At Home Team.
Memorial services will be streamed virtually on January 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. via https://us04web.zoom.us/j/73400370993?pwd=9pv7Mk58HwwGcLDN4TywnLLfau3hHQ.1
Meeting ID: 734 0037 0993 Passcode: 9H0qM9
“Nothing you would take, Everything you gave. Hold me ‘til I die. Meet you on the other side.” — Eddie Vedder