Keith Miller, age 73 of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday May 17, 2023, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Keith was born October 13, 1949, in Eau Claire to Arthur and Joan (Gregson) Miller. He grew up in Eau Claire, WI and graduated from North High School in 1967.
Keith married Jeanne Gatz on January 18, 1969, in Eau Claire, WI and together they moved to the Menomonie area with their two sons. Keith worked as a Police officer for the Menomonie Police Department. Later in his carrier he became the Juvenile Officer at Menomonie High School. Eventually they divorced.
Later in life Keith married Tammy Fluger. While married to Tammy, Keith adopted her two children. After 27 years with the Menomonie Police department, Keith retired. A few years after he retired he decided to become a truck driver for a few years. He fully retired after a few years and his marriage ended in divorce.
Keith enjoyed stock car racing on Friday nights at Red Cedar Speedway. Later on drag racing at Rock Falls Raceway. During which time he started his Race and Education program where he worked with students at Menomonie High School and their cars. During his life Keith was a member of the Jaycees, was an ATV safety Instructor and enjoyed time on the open road on his Harley. He loved spending time with his kids and eventually his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Keith is survived by his two sons, Bradley (Ann) and Allen (Jolene); two adopted children Meghan (Eric) Jorgensen and Joe (Michelle Mogensen); grandchildren Alicia (Rick) Kurkowski, Christian Miller, Nicholas Miller, Brooklyn Miller, Brittany (Justin) Andrews, John Jorgensen, Paige Jorgensen, Carter Jorgensen, Braydon Miller, Stella Mogensen and Delaney Mogensen; two great grandchildren, Nash and Landon Kurkowski. He is further survived by his brothers, William (Sandy) Miller and Brian (Jane) Miller, nieces and nephews and great nieces
Keith is preceded in death by his father Arthur, mother Joan and nephew William Arthur Miller.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a. m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday May 26, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Burial will take place at Falls City Cemetery following the visitation.