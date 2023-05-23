Miller, Keith (8X10).jpg

Keith Miller, age 73 of Menomonie, WI passed away Wednesday May 17, 2023, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

Keith was born October 13, 1949, in Eau Claire to Arthur and Joan (Gregson) Miller. He grew up in Eau Claire, WI and graduated from North High School in 1967.

