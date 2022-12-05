Keith Brummund Olson, 81, of Hixton, WI passed away November 25, 2022 at the Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls, WI.

Keith was born November 24, 1941 to Richard Olson and Dorothy (Wright) Olson in Stoughton, Wisconsin where he also attended high school. On April 12, 1986 he married Linda Kay Mellum in Fall Creek, Wisconsin.

