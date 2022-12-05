Keith Brummund Olson, 81, of Hixton, WI passed away November 25, 2022 at the Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls, WI.
Keith was born November 24, 1941 to Richard Olson and Dorothy (Wright) Olson in Stoughton, Wisconsin where he also attended high school. On April 12, 1986 he married Linda Kay Mellum in Fall Creek, Wisconsin.
Keith worked as a law enforcement officer for over 20 years, helping to found the police department of Three Lakes, Wisconsin, as well as serving as the Chief of Police for the departments of Black Earth, Palmira, and Fall Creek, Wisconsin.
In addition to his law enforcement career, Keith enjoyed fishing and hunting, spending time shooting at the range, watching the Packers and NASCAR, and playing around with Oliver tractors. He traveled to Mexico several times. Keith also loved dogs — especially his chocolate lab, Nikki — and frequently gave to humane associations and the ASPCA.
Keith is preceded in death by his parents, brother Marshall Olson, and sister Patty Olson.
He is survived by his children, Steve “Reno” (Julie) Olson, Mike Olson, Heather Cavanaugh, and Shanna (Mark) Olson; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren.
A celebration of Keith’s life will be held at a later date.
The Torgerson Funeral Home of Black River Falls, WI is assisting the family. 715-284-4321.
