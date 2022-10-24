Keith J. Schoch, 73, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, while under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.

He was born October 7, 1949, in Chippewa Falls, to Ralph and Virginia (Augustine) Schoch. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1967. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and served from 1968-1972.

