Keith J. Schoch, 73, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Oakwood Health Services in Altoona, while under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health and Hospice.
He was born October 7, 1949, in Chippewa Falls, to Ralph and Virginia (Augustine) Schoch. He graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1967. Following graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy and served from 1968-1972.
On May 19, 1974 he married Darlene “Dolly” Robertson. They resided in Chippewa Falls where Keith worked for Cray Inc. for 17 years. He enjoyed bowling, camping, fishing, and hunting.
Keith is survived by his brothers, Bill and David Schoch; sisters, Mary (Dennis) Tiller and Kathy (David) Geist; sisters-in-law, Keryl and Barbara Schoch; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dolly in 2018; brothers, Richard and Charles Schoch; and sister-in-law, Helene Schoch.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 29 at the VFW Post 1038, 16939 County Hwy J, Chippewa Falls.
Interment will be at Northern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.