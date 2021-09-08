It is with broken Hearts and profound grief, that the family of Kellen Doyle Belisle-Lamoureux shares his untimely transition on 31 August, 2021, in Long Beach CA at the age of 37. We are devastated.
Kellen was born on 01 August, 1984 to Dianne Belisle and John Lamoureux. His sister Colette thought he was her surprise birthday present as he was brought Home on 01 August, the day after her second birthday.
Kellen had one speed: treacherous. He learned to ride his Big Wheel at breakneck speeds, wearing out his tennies every two weeks. His shoes were both his propellers and his brakes.
He wanted to play violin with his older brother Brandon and Colette, but alas, there was no orchestral part for twirling the instrument on his bow!
Though Kellen behaved as a typical brother, he truly Loved his siblings. Especially his little sister Keira, who he told his Mom “had smiley eyes for him.”
Signs of his generous, giving spirit were shared early in his life. He would often take the coins from his piggy bank and to his delight and that of his three siblings, throw them over the balcony to their eager hands. Kellen didn’t care much about money or things; the riches or the rewards of gathering and accumulating. His greatest investment was in people.
Throughout his days in the Altoona School System, Kellen was dearly Loved. Once when Kellen’s Mom and her partner Raven attended a meeting at the high school regarding Kellen’s fun-loving, disruptive behavior, the guidance counselor expressed it best: “Kellen could teach every class he’s in. He is both wise and witty. He is liked by every student at Altoona High. I’ve never seen anything like it. How do You discipline a kid like that?”
Kellen was brilliant. Wicked smart. The proverbial stratospheric intelligence. This too was not important to him. He was humble with his Gifts though he struggled with a compelling impatience. Perhaps his Spirit knew he had limited time on earth.
He was extremely loving and understanding to his nieces and nephews, which endeared him to them. He was especially caring to his grandparents in the past year.
We have lost a Gorgeous Soul. Kellen always had an inviting, mischievous sparkle in his eyes. A smile on his face that was luminous. Unconditional Love and contagious laughter in his Heart. When he spoke with you, he offered his full attention. Compassion was in every cell of his being, never more evidenced than when he distributed hamburgers and bottles of water in the pre-dawn, to the homeless people in Long Beach CA. He wasn’t afraid to take risks of any tenor. He was fully engaged in the present. He lived in harmony and communion with humanity, while walking a quiet journey. . . All his own.
We miss Kellen terribly. Every one of us has been profoundly Blessed by his Gifts. His vibrant, rich, generous Soul was unique in this Universe, and will never be duplicated.
He is survived by his parents; his grandfather Papa Doyle Belisle; his siblings, Brandon (Anna Lena), Colette (Jason), and Keira; step-mother Ann; step-siblings Elina, Tabitha (Adebowale), Ruth (Shayla), Issachar (Cristine), Bath-sheba (Jonathan), and Leah. He is survived by loving nephews Liam McKellen; Arlo & Remy; and step-nieces and nephews Giselle, Cyrone & Malachi; Aiden, Amelie & Amaya; and Everett. He is additionally survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his eternal true love, Kara Hoeck; mother “in all ways except one”, Raven Marchetti; maternal grandmother “Sandi” Belisle; paternal grandparents John & Mary Catherine Loveley; and cousin Paul Kossman.
A visitation and light lunch will be held Saturday, September 11, at 11:30 a.m. at the Hillside Pavilion, Mt. Simon Park, 1100 Addison Avenue, Eau Claire, 54703, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. Kellen loved the park and loved the outdoors. People are welcome to stay in the pavilion until dusk, in the continued celebration of Kellen’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a charity that was close to Kellen’s heart, New Hope Grief Support, found online at bit.ly/KellenBL, mailing address 3505 Long Beach Blvd, Suite 2C, Long Beach, CA 90808.
We ask that attendees be respectful of COVID cautions, including wearing face masks if necessary.