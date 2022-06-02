Dr. Kelley Chrouser passed away peacefully on the morning of May 31st at CarePartners Assisted Living in Eau Claire. Kelley is survived by her husband, Tim (married 5/29/82), her two sons, Colin and Clay, her three Grandchildren, Madison, Parker and Emerson, her mother, Joyce Prissel, and her sister Jan Wyss and brother Mike Prissel. Kelley loved all of her family and extended family, especially her two sons and 3 grandchildren.
Kelley led a wonderful life, living in Eau Claire and Centuria (WI) during her childhood and high school years. She was blessed with wonderful parents and step-parents (and step-sisters & brothers) who cared for her deeply. At Unity High School she graduated with honors, and was eventually honored there by being voted on to their “Wall of Fame.” From there she received her bachelors at UW-Eau Claire, masters at Mankato State, and her doctorate at University of Nebraska – Lincoln. While at UWEC, Kelley was a premier college forensic public speaker; one of the best in the country. Her figure graced the stage at events across the US, resulting in boxes and boxes of trophies. So much so, that we didn’t know what to do with all of them! She was a feared competitor in events such as impromptu, poetry, prose, and dramatic duo. Her understanding of language and rhetoric were second to none. She was truly brilliant.
From there Kelley went on to be a professor at DePaul University in Chicago. Wanting to get back into the private sector, Kelley took positions at the American Hospital Association, Association for Dental Hygenists, UNext, and several other firms. She was a pioneer in online education and building accredited courses for many prestigious universities. Eventually, Kelley started her own firm, “Learning on the Edge, Inc”, which went on to help many companies build online courses. Tragically, this all ended on December 26, 2017 due to a massive stroke. This was very sad but she kept up a good spirit and a beautiful smile, all while entertaining her family, friends, and caregivers for the next 5 years.
For fun, Kelley collected art and traveled. She loved going to art fairs and chatting with artists. Many times she would go with her husband Tim, sister Jan, brother Mike, and mother Joyce. These were glorious trips with many great memories. Kelley traveled extensively, almost every country in Europe. She also traveled to Tahiti, Bora-Bora, Moorea, Fiji, Mexico, Jamaica, and several others. But, her favorite vacation spot was Maui, where she went every year for many years.
Kelley was a sports lover through and through. Both the Nebraska Cornhuskers football and women’s volleyball teams, along with the Green Bay Packers, and any/all women’s college softball teams. She was familiar with all of the players and their strengths and weaknesses.
Kelley’s greatest gift was her compassion for people who were struggling. She listened to people who needed help and always seemed to make them feel better with advice or whatever they needed. Countless women with addiction issues could always count on Kelley to guide them to a safe harbor.
Memorials and Flowers can be sent to Lenmark Gomsrud Linn Funeral Services, 814 First Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54703
A Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to Celebration of Life at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.