Kelley Jane Fierke Murphy passed away unexpectedly at her home, in Eau Claire on September 17, 2022.

She was born November 20, 1977, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She graduated from Memorial High School and completed some continuing education at Chippewa Valley Technical College. Some of her hobbies included cooking, reading, traveling, drawing, enjoying the outdoors and she loved animals. Her biggest passion was spending time with her son, Ian.

Recommended for you