Kelley Jane Fierke Murphy passed away unexpectedly at her home, in Eau Claire on September 17, 2022.
She was born November 20, 1977, at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She graduated from Memorial High School and completed some continuing education at Chippewa Valley Technical College. Some of her hobbies included cooking, reading, traveling, drawing, enjoying the outdoors and she loved animals. Her biggest passion was spending time with her son, Ian.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Robert and Clara Ausley, paternal grandparents Albert and Evelyn Murphy, Aunts Mary Ausley, Kitty Litchfield and Peggy Murphy and Uncle Fritz Litchfield.
She is survived by her son Ian Murphy Fierke, her mother, Susannah Ausley; her father, Michael Murphy; her sister, Darby Murphy, her brother-in-law, Heri V. Munguia, her niece Evelyn, nephews Beto, Tony and Surem; her aunts, Linda Ausley, Jane Murphy, Colleen Murphy, Bridget Rottman; her uncles Bill Ausley and Patrick Murphy; her cousins Laura Ausley, Nicole Ausley, Josef Litchfield, Mike McCarver, Tim McCarver and Molly Ryder and numerous wonderful friends.
There will be a celebration of Kelley’s life Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Hulke Family Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, we encourage a contribution to a benefit fund for her son.