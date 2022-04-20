Kelly Anne Kruse, 59, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, went to Jesus at 10:55 a.m. Good Friday, April 15, 2022, at Clark County Rehabilitation and Living Center in Owen, Wisconsin.
A “Celebration of Life” will be held at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 123 W. Hamilton Ave., in Eau Claire, on Monday, April 25. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with Service at 11 a.m.
Kelly was born June 6, 1962, in Madison, Wisconsin. She graduated from Rantoul Township High School, in Rantoul, Illinois, in 1980, where she was very active in the music department, both vocally and instrumentally.
She was extremely proficient in piano, having studied classically from age 4.
Her musical gifts were shared throughout her life in church, schools and as a vocalist/pianist in a Top 50 Hits entertainment band. Kelly loved singing and playing and those who listened and watched enjoyed her. She was persistent in her life endeavors and always dedicated, no matter what the job, to get it done. Kelly’s creativeness was evident and enjoyed by her family, whether it was heard in her music or seen in the artful decorations in her home.
Kelly is survived by her daughter, Jessica Deason; husband, Jason of Blanchard, Oklahoma; granddaughters, Lily, Savanna (Vanna), and Addison (Addie); mother, Marilyn Kruse, Eau Claire, WI; and siblings, Kevin Kruse and wife Lois Drietz Kruse of Bagdad, Arizona, and Karyn Quandt and husband Lyle, Eau Claire, WI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA, 19406.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.