Kelly Dickinson, 71, of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, at his home with his family at his side while under the care of MCHS Hospice. Kelly battled congestive heart failure and succumbed to it following an injury in his home.
He was born December 7, 1948, in Duluth, MN, the son of Vivian and Fern (Olsen) Dickinson. Kelly graduated from Leuzinger High School in Leuzinger, CA. In 1968 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served during the Vietnam War, until his honorable discharge in June of 1970.
Kelly married Debbie Johnsen in California in 1971. They had four children, Kelly, Shelly, Kevin, and Kristi. After 13 years of marriage, Debbie and Kelly divorced.
Kelly met Deb (Deborah) Austin while she was working in a Wisconsin nursing home, caring for his mother, Fern. At the time, Kelly lived in Auburn, CA. The couple fell in love quickly. Deb then moved to California to be with Kelly. Kelly’s mother was happy and mad that she united the couple but lost her favorite caretaker. The couple then moved to New Mexico for Kelly’s work, where they got married in 1996. Later Kelly and Deb moved to Wisconsin, where he enjoyed a peaceful retirement.
Kelly enjoyed fishing, woodworking, casino runs, and playing cards with family and friends. Kelly valued his relationships with his siblings, keeping in close contact with them. The siblings like to reminisce on old times and there was always laughter. He was a skilled craftsman, who enjoyed purchasing homes and fixing them up, with Deb. They would often travel to visit their children and family.
Kelly is survived by his wife, Deborah of Eau Claire; his four children, Kelly (Michelle) Dickinson, Shelly (Mike) Gray, Kevin (Danielle) Dickinson, and Kristi Dickinson. His stepdaughters Teresa (Dale) Patton and Tracy (Kenneth) Flynn. His grandchildren Christal, Robert, Kylie, Aiden, Evan, Konner, Isabella, Desi, Ali, Katie, Jessica, and Ashley and his great granddaughter Carsen. His sisters Carmen, Patricia, Maureen, and Mary, and brother Morris.
He is preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, and two sisters.
A celebration of Kelly’s life is being planned for a future date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.