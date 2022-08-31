Kelly G. Miner, age 48 of Woodville, WI passed away Saturday afternoon, August 27, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Kelly was loved and recognized for her bravery in her trials with her illnesses. She was very talented and skilled in her many life interests. Her love of life, positive attitude, and her sweet laughter brought joy to those who knew and loved her. She had a great love for her two dogs, and they will miss her greatly. Kelly loved her Woodville home and the surrounding area. She especially enjoyed visiting her parents in Florida and did so quite frequently.
Kelly is survived by her mother Cynthia, and father Lester Liptak Sr., brothers Mathew (Michelle) Ottum, Troy (Tina) Petry, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kelly graduated from North High in 1991 and attended BYU Idaho. She served a Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Japan. Upon returning to the states, she began a career with McMillian Electric Company in Woodville that continued for 25 years. In her later years, Kelly was very active in her church, New Testament Christian Fellowship near Glenwood City.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3335 Stein Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701, with a light meal following. A private family burial will take place prior to the service, at Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire, WI.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Abbott Northwestern Hospital.