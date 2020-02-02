Kenneth Ken C. Vance, 79, passed away peacefully at Landmark Hospital Friday, January 24, 2020, after being diagnosed with Hamman-Rich Syndrome, a rare and aggressive pneumonia.
Ken was born in Huron, S.D. on Sept. 30, 1940, to Kenneth and Marie Vance. He attended Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. on a music scholarship.
Ken and Roberta Redlin met on a blind date and were married Aug. 3, 1963, in Watertown, S.D. Ken spent his early career working for the Chamber of Commerce in Mitchell, S.D., Madison, WI and Rhinelander, WI until 1973, when they moved to Eau Claire, to work for Lee Markquart. Lee sold Ken the Pontiac, Cadillac, and Oldsmobile franchises in 1981. Over the years he acquired GMC, Hyundai, Buick, Honda, Volkswagen and Audi.
Ken and Roberta were best friends and shared a deep faith in God, family and giving back to the community through active involvement and donations. They celebrated 56 wonderful years of marriage. Ken enjoyed spending time at the lake, reading books, walking on his treadmill, speaking at UWEC in the Business Ethics class, but most importantly he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
His love for his wife, family, employees, customers and friends energized him every day. Ken shared his love with everyone.
Ken was a great man, personal and professional. He had a great passion for the automotive industry, implemented a successful business model and carried a charisma that was infectious. Everybody liked Ken, he was easily approachable, asked about your family and made you feel important. Anyone that worked for him knows this to be true; Ken was beyond an owner and I was lucky enough to experience it for 7+ years. Scott R.
Ken was very active and engaged in his community and the automotive industry. He was involved in the Society of Founders for the Eau Claire Community Foundation, 2006 Small Business of the Year recipient by the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce, past Chairman for WATDA, NADA and the Foundation of WATDA, Wisconsin TIME Magazine Quality Dealer of the Year, UWEC Honorary Alumnus and recipient of the 2019 Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Randy Vance. Ken is survived by his lovely wife, Roberta; his sons Christopher (Irene) Vance and Jason Vance ; and daughter Suzanne (Brad Stuckert); his grandchildren Amanda, Lauren, Mackenzie, Kayla, Jaxon, Aidan and Dylan; his step-grandchildren William (Melanie) Stuckert and Maxwell Stuckert; Kens brother Terry (Kathy) Vance; brother in law Robert (Joanne) Redlin and sister in law Elaine Vance.
Memorial service will take place at 10:30 am on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Patrick Patterson officiating. Memorial visitation will take place at Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 3:00 — 7:30 pm. There will be no visitation at the church on Saturday prior to the service. Visitation will continue at the church at the conclusion of the service in the Trinity Room. Inurnment will take place at a later date in the Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Ken’s name to either The Roberta and Ken Vance Fund at the Eau Claire Community Foundation (306 S. Barstow S. Suite 104, Eau Claire, WI 54701, https://eccfwi.org/funds/roberta-and-ken-vance-fund/) or to the Farah Vance Memorial Leadership Scholarships Fund at the UW-Eau Claire Foundation (105 Garfield Ave. PO Box 4004, Eau Claire, WI 54702, https://connect.uwec.edu/donate).
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, Wis., 54701, is assisting the family with the arrangements.