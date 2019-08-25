Kendra Donicht

Kendra Lee Donicht, age 74 of Menomonie, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Kendra was born February 14, 1945 in Menomonie to Kenneth and Helen (Steinbring) Brown. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1963, then went on to beauty school to become a licensed beautician.
Kendra married her high school sweetheart James Donicht on August 29, 1964 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, WI. Together, they settled in Menomonie and started their own family tree creating a beautiful life. Kendra and Jim enjoyed traveling to Switzerland, Las Vegas and Branson, MO several times. They had fun taking road trips on their Harley-Davidson. Sometimes it was just the two of them, other times they met friends for dinner.
Kendra was an avid bowler, had a pristine flower garden and thoroughly enjoyed feeding and watching all the birds, especially the hummingbirds. Her love for animals showed no boundaries; horses, dogs, cats and birds. She loved her babies.
She enjoyed the social aspect of being a beautician and continued bringing beauty to women for over 30 years. Kendra switched careers and chose retail to maintain the social aspect that she loved so much. She found great joy in helping others in the retail industry until she retired.
Kendra is survived by her loving husband Jim Donicht, son Kenneth (Michelle) Donicht of Winneconne, WI, daughter Kathryn (Clint) Coffin of Menomonie; five grandchildren, Michael (Allison) Donicht, Alexa Donicht, Jessica, Abigail and Elizabeth Coffin; two great grandchildren, Raiden and Thea Donicht; sister Darlene (Larry) Olson of Minong, WI; her spoiled fur babies PeeWee and Pistol Pete. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother James K. Brown, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Leonard and Eunice Donicht. Also, her beloved fur babies; Frisker, Buddy, FeFe, Buffy, Buttons, Butchie and Tinker.
The Donicht Family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the 4th floor nursing staff and doctors at Luther Hospital for their exceptional care.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. Burial will take place in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
