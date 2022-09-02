Kenneth Robert Belknap Jr., age 83, passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Mary’s Mayo Hospital, Rochester, MN.
Kenneth Jr. was born May 19, 1939, to Kenneth Sr. and Martha (Anderson) at Luther Hospital of Eau Claire and lived his childhood in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Kenny graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1959.
Ken will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 60 years, Carol (Black) Belknap. The high school sweethearts were married October 7, 1961, at Central Lutheran Church of Chippewa Falls, WI.
After marrying, they resided in Lake City, MN, where he worked at Gould from 1960-1963, earning his Tool and Dye Apprenticeship.
In 1965, he began his career at Uniroyal Tire Co. in Eau Claire and in addition, with his brother Marvin, was a proprietor of The Sportsman’s Shop in Chippewa Falls, WI.
When Eau Claire Uniroyal closed, Ken and Carol moved to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where he continued to work at BF Goodrich until retiring in 2014. After 26 years, they returned to Chippewa Falls, WI, in 2016.
Avid woodsmen, the “Three Musketeers,” Ken, Dale Bowe and Tom Frederick created endless tall tales of their adventures as standing board members of the White River Hilton Hunting Camp and Frosty’s hunting shack in Mason, WI.
Preceded in death by parents, Kenneth Sr. and Martha (Anderson) Belknap, siblings, Marvin Belknap and Linda Bateman.
Survived by loving wife, Carol Joan (Black) Belknap; 3 daughters, Jodie (Barbara) Belknap, Jamie (Duane) Ginder, Jeanine (Jesse Nicolai) Phillips; 7 grandchildren, Chelsie (Rick) Robinson, Megan (Kevin Sykes) Ginder, Kenny (Michelle) Ginder, Tessa (Collin Van Ryen) Ginder, Reagan Phillips, Mason Phillips and Sully Phillips; 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Siblings, Shirley (Neil) Brown, Sharon (Dale) Bowe, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the St. Mary’s Mayo Rochester Hospital Doctors, Nurses and CCU staff for the amazing care given to Kenneth Jr.
Memorial Service:
2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 8, 2022
St. John’s Lutheran Church
1804 Highland Ave.
Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54701
Celebration Of Life: light meal & refreshments to follow memorial
Lake Hallie Eagles Club
2588 Hallie Rd.
Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin 54729
In Lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would appreciate donations made to Irvine Park, one of Kenny’s favorite childhood places.