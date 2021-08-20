Kenneth C. Blake passed to his heavenly home on August 18, 2021 surrounded by his family.
He was born February 25, 1933 in Chippewa in Chippewa Falls, WI to Albert and Anna (Lossau) Blake. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. He married Rosa Taylor on April 12, 1958 at Zion Lutheran Church where he served as an usher and was on the Board of Trustees.
Ken attended Chippewa Falls School and Eau Claire Vocational School (now CVTC) while doing an apprenticeship at Phalen & Popple Plumbing and received his Journeyman and Master’s Plumbing license. He was employed through Local 385, later at Uniroyal until it closed and then did plumbing, heating and air conditioning at Chippewa Valley Technical College until retiring due to his health.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of the Chippewa Bowhunters Club for many years and served on the Board of Directors. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed time with his grandchildren, taking them to the Bloomer Park to go fishing, having picnics and enjoying the playground.
Ken is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosa; his children, Linda Krarup, Karles Blake, Joseph Blake and Bradley (Rebecca) Blake all of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Samuel Krarup of Chippewa Falls, Kortney Blake (Sean Martin) of Cadott, Jordan Blake (Brittany Daniels) of Chippewa Falls and Nathan Blake of Chippewa Falls; a sister, Joanne Pagel of Eau Claire; godchildren, Susan Hakes, Caryn Wikan, George and Jim Taylor and Dan Pagel. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews as well as his friend of 76 years, Paul (Ellen) Smith and Joe (Arlene) Hakes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter in infancy, Jennifer Rose; a sister, Dorothy Sorenson and brother-in-law, Harold Sorenson, brother, Donald Blake and sister-in-law, Ruth Blake; half siblings, Walter Gram, Olga Fischer, Helen Page and Leona Mondloh.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Pastor Timothy Jones and Pastor Ron Mueller and the Pastor’s of Zion over the years. A very special thank you to Dr. Ippel, Dr. Dickson and the St. Joseph’s Hospice staff, John and the other nurses for their help, caring support and compassion during this difficult time.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Ron Mueller will officiate. Visitation will begin at 12 noon until the time of service at the church. A private graveside service will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left www.chippewavalleycremation.com