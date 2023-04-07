Breckner, Kenneth.jpg

Kenneth George Breckner, age 89, of Menomonie, WI went home to his heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. Ken was a devoted husband and family man. His family will miss his endless knowledge, words of encouragement and wonderful storytelling ability.

Ken was born February 25, 1934, in Chicago, IL to George and Myrtle Breckner. His family moved to Chetek, WI in 1948 where he helped his parents build a family resort business known as Snug Harbor Resort. Ken married his high school sweetheart, Jeannette, in 1954. They celebrated 65 years together.

