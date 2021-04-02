Kenneth P. Chmelik, 68, of Fall Creek, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born on April 14, 1952, in Chippewa Falls, WI, the son of Joseph and Margaret (Grammont) Chmelik. Ken graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1970. He married Patty Hedrington in 1971 and they had two children, Amy and Adam, and were later divorced. On June 2, 2000, Ken married Sandee Books in Eau Claire.
Ken worked in maintenance for 40 years at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, retiring in 2012. In retirement, Ken enjoyed fishing, tending to his yardwork, tinkering in his shed, and many house projects. He loved being around his family and enjoyed all their visits.
Ken is survived by his wife, Sandee; children, Amy (Shawn) Burger of Milwaukee, WI, Adam (Leah) Chmelik, of Richfield, MN, Tami Barsness of Hudson, WI, and Jodi (Harley) Bettendorf of River Falls, WI; three grandchildren, Jared Burger, Jamie Barsness, and Jake Bettendorf; sisters, JoAnn (Ron) Brownell of Mesa, AZ, and Dianne Dressel of Chippewa Falls; brothers, Kevin (Kaye) Chmelik of Rockfish, NC, and Mike (Charlene) Chmelik of Tilden, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, John Chmelik.
A Celebration of life will be held later at time to be determined.
