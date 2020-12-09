Kenneth “Bud” Crump, 90, of Osseo, passed away at his home on Monday, November 30, 2020, in the care of Heartland Hospice.
Bud was born August 24, 1930 in Milton Township, Rock County, Wisconsin, to Clarence and Vera (Pomroy) Crump. Bud lived all of his life in Osseo and graduated from Lincoln Hills High School in 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Marines in Jan. of 1951 and honorably served until his discharge in Jan. of 1954. Bud served in central Korea for 1 year of his enlistment. After returning back to Osseo he attended barber’s school and for 57 years he worked as a barber, with 33 of those years owning and operating Bud’s Barber Shop in Augusta. Bud was united in marriage to Arvis Moe on Oct. 27, 1962 at Fagernes Lutheran Church, rural Blair.
Through the years Bud enjoyed his many cats and dogs that he provided a loving home to, trout fishing and remodeling projects in his home. Bud enjoyed various sports and he, with a few other community individuals were instrumental in the development of the Junior Baseball Field just outside of Osseo on county highway B. He was a member of the Osseo American Legion Post 172.
Bud will be dearly missed by his wife Arvis; 2 sons, Karl and Amy Crump of Roseville, MN, Paul and Susan Crump of Madison; 2 grandchildren, Julia Crump and Andrew Cepress; 4 nephews and 1 niece. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 3 sisters, Jane Thompson, Betty Dick and Dorothy Bushendorf Spaeth.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Osseo Community Church, W15549 Gilbert Road, Osseo, with Pastor Larry Hoekstra officiating. Friends may call 1 hour prior to services Saturday at the church. Burial will be at a later date in the Fagernes Lutheran Cemetery, rural Blair. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com