Kenneth A Fremstad, 91 of Stanley, died peacefully under St. Joseph’s Hospice at Country Terrace-Stanley. He was born on October 24, 1929 in Whitehall to the late Clifford and Josie (Amoth) Fremstad. Ken attended schools in Pigeon Falls and Whitehall High. He received his BS degree at UW EC and then served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict in 1952. Ken was a cryptographer with the forth signal battalion. Receiving his discharge in August of 1954 he worked for Household finance company until 1956. He then came to Stanley to become a teacher at the Dodge School. On August 15, 1959 he was united in marriage to Janet Jacobson at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church-Stanley.
Ken then received his MS in counseling from UW Stout and started the guidance program in Stanley-Boyd and helped guide students until 1991. During his tenure Ken was instrumental in starting the first Special Educational class. He also wrote a title grant to make it possible to offer a summer session for students. For 15 years he organized and supervised the adult evening vocational classes and for many summers he worked for Westcap placing low income students in summer jobs in Chippewa County.
Ken was a longtime member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church; serving on the Council as well as singing in the choir. He enjoyed hunting; being part of the same group of guys for 70 years. Ken also fished muskies and walleyes on the Chippewa Flowage for over 40 years from his trailer home at Tiger Musky Resort. In his retirement he and Janet visited 6 continents and 48 out of 50 states.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet, his children, John (Athena) Fremstad of Orlando, FL and Jennifer (Steve) Odd of Minnetonka, MN, 3 grandchildren, Jagger Fremstad, Tanner and Sienna Odd and his sisters in law, Barbara Schmitt of Newport News, Virginia, Nancy (Roger) Orlady of Neenah and Sonnie Jacobson of Eau Claire.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, his in laws, James and Clara Jacobson, his twin in infancy and a sister, Jane Fremstad. He is further preceded in death by his sisters in law, Jean Jacobson, Pauline Vader, Carol Jacobson, a brothers in law, Fred Schmitt, Jerry Jacobson, Don Vader and David Jacobson.
Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church-Stanley with Pastor Kenneth Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.