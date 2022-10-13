Kenneth E. Gravunder, 97, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

He was born November 21, 1924, in the Town of Bloomer to Fred and Anna (Oldenburg) Gravunder. Ken entered the U.S. Army in 1945 during the end of World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1947.

