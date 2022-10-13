Kenneth E. Gravunder, 97, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born November 21, 1924, in the Town of Bloomer to Fred and Anna (Oldenburg) Gravunder. Ken entered the U.S. Army in 1945 during the end of World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1947.
On September 1, 1950, Ken married Frances Pitts in Pine City, MN. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage together until her passing in 2016. Ken worked for the Chippewa Woolen Mill for 11 years and for 30+ years at Amoco Chemical (now Pactiv) in Chippewa Falls until he retired.
His hobbies included fishing, hunting, working his garden, and most of all playing with his grandkids.
Ken is survived by his two children, Gary (Bonnie) Gravunder of Bloomer, and Gayla (Jack) Lewis of Chippewa Falls; three grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; two brothers; and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances; his parents; granddaughter, April Lewis Jerome; two brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer with Pastor Martin Halom officiating. Military Honors rendered by the Bloomer VFW & American Legion / AMVETS will immediately follow the service. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be held later at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, rural Bloomer.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
