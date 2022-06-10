Kenneth Hartvick Halverson, 78, of Elk Mound, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, at his residence in his home town of Elk Mound, Wisconsin. Ken asked to have no service and wanted to wish everyone well. He will be laid to rest near to his first wife, Veronica May Halverson (Richardson), and daughter, Sherry Lisette Halverson, in the Barum Lutheran Church Cemetery of Elk Mound.
Ken was born in Luther Hospital to his late parents, Hartvick Bernard Halverson and Blanche Marjorie Halverson (Solberg), on November 12th, 1943. Ken graduated from Elk Mound High School May 23rd, 1961. Ken went on to a career in the United States Air Force, where he was an airman second class. He was on active duty from September 15th, 1961- September 11th, 1965. He was honorably discharged September 14th, 1967.
Ken went on to build his own home with his family across from his parent’s farmstead in Elk Mound with his first wife, Veronica. They were married July 25th, 1964, in Peterborough, England. He was a carpenter, farmer, and truck driver. He loved the open road. Trucking was his primary career for decades. He last worked for Jevic Transportation, Inc., through New Jersey before he retired.
Ken loved wood working, and was very talented in making furniture. He was a diligent tinkerer, loved to scrap metal, enjoyed working on vehicles, frequented a casino or two and enjoyed participating at auctions. Ken lived with his second wife, Marlene, in Aurora and Mendota, Illinois, from 1992 to 2017. He moved back to Wisconsin 2018.
Ken is preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Yvonne Halverson; his parents, Blanche and Hartvick; his first wife, Veronica; his second wife, Marlene; and his daughter, Sherry.
Ken is survived by his older sister, Judy Louise (Delvin) Stokke (Halverson) of Menomonie, Wisconsin; his sons, Nicholas (Patty) Halverson Gosdin of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, Jesse Kenneth (Heather) Halverson of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, Joshua Hartvick (Jessica) Halverson of Oronoco, MN and Dan Peace of California; his daughter, Katrina Marie Halverson of Elk Mound, Wisconsin. He has a legacy of grandchildren, many family relations, and great friends that he leaves behind to carry the torch of life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any pet shelter you prefer. Ken loved his doggy companions.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation and gratitude to The Mayo Hospice, Sampson Funeral Home, Barum Lutheran Church, Colfax/local EMT Team and all the friends and family that showered their love and devotion on Ken. Special thanks to Lorri, Sue, Jim, Bonnie, Judy, and Michelle.
As he always liked to say, “Catch you on the other side of the Mountain.” Maybe he will.
Military honors will be conducted by Russell-Toycen American Legion Post 131 at Barum Lutheran Cemetery.
Sampson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.sampsonfuneralhome.com.