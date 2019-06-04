Kenneth Hintzman

Kenneth (Ken) Dwayne Hintzman passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake, Wisconsin.
Ken was born August 4, 1934 in Dunn County to Tayfield and Ethel Hintzman. He was a Veteran and served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. Ken was united in marriage to Leann Mork on September 5, 1959, in Wheeler, and together they had six children.
Ken was a wonderful son, father, and grandfather. He had a passion for hunting and fishing and loved cheering on the Packers and the Brewers. He passed these passions onto his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his siblings Phyllis Kindschy, Elizabeth Kindschy, Daniel Hintzman, John Hintzman, Russell Hintzman, Michael Hintzman (Dorthy), David Hintzman (Violet), Eugene Hintzman (Arlene). He is survived by children LuAnn Larson (Steve), Jeffrey Hintzman, Kerry Hintzman (Paula), Derek Hintzman, Bridget Winsand (Wayne) and son-in-law Ron Anderson; along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Tayfield and Ethel, siblings Donald Hintzman, Ruby and Charles Smith, and daughter Jena Anderson.
Ken’s family wishes to thank the nurses and other staff at Heritage Lakeside for the many years of care.
Please join the family in celebrating Ken’s life on Sunday, June 16th 2019 at Dunn County Fish and Game from 1 p.m to 5 p.m.