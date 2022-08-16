Kenneth Du Wayne Kadinger, 86, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side in Tavares, Florida on July 28th, 2022. Ken was born at home on July 17th, 1936 to Alphonse and Dorothy Kadinger of Downsville, WI during the hottest week in history to date.

Ken joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school in 1954, Menomonie. While in the Air force, he trained as a Tool-Dye machinist. Ken worked for several shops, and then at Kroy Industries/UFE. He retired in 1998, after 29 years.

