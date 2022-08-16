Kenneth Du Wayne Kadinger, 86, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side in Tavares, Florida on July 28th, 2022. Ken was born at home on July 17th, 1936 to Alphonse and Dorothy Kadinger of Downsville, WI during the hottest week in history to date.
Ken joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating high school in 1954, Menomonie. While in the Air force, he trained as a Tool-Dye machinist. Ken worked for several shops, and then at Kroy Industries/UFE. He retired in 1998, after 29 years.
Ken is survived by his wife, Judy of 35 years, Tavares, Florida. Children from a previous marriage: Jeff (Jackie) Kadinger, Kelly (LeAnn) Kadinger, Jody (Dave) Henderson, Corey (Tami) Kadinger, Lisa (Mark) Quilling, Stepchildren: Herbie (Kathy) Bennet, Howard Bennet, Andrew (Measha) Bennet. 22 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. His Siblings: Judy Brantner, Dave (Debbie), Mary (Hank) Baier, and Jerry (Sue). Numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. His precious dog, Missy.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law. Ken loved God, his family, Nascar, the Green Bay Packers, and traveling. His favorite place on earth was living on the Chippewa Flowage; where he often fished daily, fed the birds, and scared away the squirrels. Later he camped along the Chippewa River near his brother, nieces and nephews. Ken was known for enjoying a beverage with family, friends, and living life to the fullest. A celebration with his family will take place at a later date.
