Kenneth Richard Kothbauer, age 76, of Eau Claire, Wisc., passed away peacefully on Friday, January 15th, 2021 at Marshfield Clinic Health System of COVID-19.
He was born on August 7, 1944, in Mondovi, Wisconsin, to Lorretta (Wolf) and Richard Kothbauer and was the oldest of eight children. He grew up on the family farm in Durand, Wisconsin, graduating from Sacred Heart Lima High School in 1962. After high school he worked in Wisconsin Dells and served honorably in the United States Army as a cook during the Vietnam War. He married Joan Paske in 1969 and had 4 children. They later divorced. He married Gayla (Palmer) Martell in 2003 and they also later divorced.
Kenneth worked for Uniroyal Goodrich Tire Co. in Eau Claire for 23 years. After the plant closed, he completed his college education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1993. He was a substitute teacher for area school districts. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, photography, dancing, astronomy, gardening, trips out west with family visiting national parks, and his precious dachshunds, Schnupski and Brewski.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Dianne Glaus, former spouse and mother of his children, Joan Kothbauer (Paske). He is survived by his children, Teresa Kothbauer (Christian King) of Roseville, Minn.; Jeffrey (Heather) Kothbauer of Superior, Wis.; David (Crystal) Kothbauer of Eau Claire, Wis.; and Jennifer Knuth (Nathan) of Cornell, Wis.; Grandchildren, Emily, Xavier, Richard, Evan, Cole; Siblings, Lyle (Jean) Kothbauer, Charles (Pauline) Kothbauer, John (Karen) Kothbauer, Kathy (Ben) Manor, Alice (Mike) Mudler, and Carolyn (David) Peterson; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Also survived by former spouse, Gayla Martell of Nevada.
Due to COVID-19, no services will be held at this time. A gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date when we can come together safely.