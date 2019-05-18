Kenneth Kuhnert

Kenneth D. Kuhnert, 81, of Fall Creek, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Kenneth David Kuhnert was born in Ludington Township, rural Fall Creek on Nov. 29, 1937, the son of Daniel “Pete” and Elsie (Knuth) Kuhnert. He was raised in the township where he attended Pine View Country School and Fall Creek High School. Following high school he enlisted in the United States Army and served 4 years during the Korean War, where he spent time in Germany. After his honorable discharge he returned to Fall Creek and on Feb. 21, 1959, he was united in marriage to Corinne Roinestad. Ken and Connie lived in Wisconsin, in Tomahawk and on Medicine Lake while he was employed as a lineman for the telephone company. The family later moved to New Hope, Minnesota, when he took a position with St. Regis Paper Company. Wanting to be closer to family, they moved to rural Fall Creek in Lincoln Township in 1975 and Kenny worked 3 years for his father-in-law with Roinestad Construction. He than took a job with the Fall Creek School District and worked in the maintenance department for the next 30 years, working there until his retirement.
Kenny had always enjoyed playing softball and when living in the Minneapolis area he played outfield for the Rusty Nail Softball Team in the State Class A League. When back in Fall Creek he played with the team for Andy’s Cherry Inn along with other local teams. He had also enjoyed pitching league horseshoes. From a young boy spending time outdoors was his way of life. He hunted deer and birds, and had the ability to train wonderful bird dogs of which Katie was one of the best. If you knew Kenny, other than his family his true passion was fishing. He enjoyed fishing in South Dakota, Canada and all the different lakes, streams and rivers Wisconsin had to offer. In early years he also did a lot of ice fishing.
Kenny was truly one of kind; adored by his family and blessed with so many long lasting friendships he made throughout his life.
Kenny will be dearly missed by Connie, his wife of 60 years who resides at The Classic Assisted Living in Altoona; 2 sons, Tim Kuhnert and Jenny Hall, Terry and Kathy Kuhnert, all of Fall Creek; daughter Sherry Kotecki and Dave Griep of Eau Claire; 8 grandchildren, Arianna and Dustin Kuhnert, Dylon and Devon Aichele, Daniel Kuhnert, Danielle, Dylan and Dayna Kotecki; sister-in-law, Hazel Kuhnert of Fall Creek; nephews, Brad (Mary) Kuhnert, Scott Kuhnert; 2 nieces, Robyn (Steve) Naasz, Kaye (Duane) Nelson; Connie’s siblings, Gloria (Ben) Pecha and Cori (George) Allbee, all of Eau Claire, Wayne (Connie) Roinestad of Eleva; and their families.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Elsie; brother Harvey Kuhnert; and sister and brother-in-law, Pat and Ed Klassen.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Carlton Kangas officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek.
The family would like to thank the staff and residents of the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care and friendship made there. Also to Heartland Home Hospice for their kindness and assistance during Kenny’s final days.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.