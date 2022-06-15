Kenneth Ralph Lyke, 77, passed away on June 7, 2022. He was born on February 4, 1945, and adopted by Ralph and Martha Lyke of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, where he lived the whole of his life, in the same home, with the exception of a brief and very pleasant stay at Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation in Thorp, Wisconsin.
Ken graduated from Memorial High School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Class of 1963.
Ken married Kathleen Foster on March 22, 1964, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and together they had four girls. While their marriage ended after they had raised their girls, the remarkable care, respect, and love that Ken and Kathy had for each other in recent years was a wonderful gift to their children and a true testament to the beautiful things that God can do.
Ken began working on cars at a very young age. He drove a wrecker for ATI Auto Parts for years, worked as an auto mechanic at Arrow Alignment, and worked for Direct Oil fixing furnaces. He demonstrated what it looked like to work hard, do a job well, and provide for family. Ken was loved and respected immensely by many people, especially his four girls and their mother. He will be so dearly missed.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Martha Lyke. He is survived by his daughters: Shannon (Jef) Klein, Leslie (Michael) Jaquish, Amanda (Jack) Rosenberg, and Kena (Carlos) Montgomery; former wife, Kathleen Evans; grandchildren: Kyle, Jefry, Joey, Samantha, Paige, Eric, Nelson, Charlie, and Chance; as well as many beautiful great-grandchildren; his half-sister, Dorothymae; his half-brother, Randy; and many beloved, long-time friends, including Gregg, Terry, Roger, Todd, Rhonda, Robin, Jim and Becky, and so many more.
Ken’s family would like to offer their deepest thanks to the staff at Davita Dialysis in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin; the staff at Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation in Thorp, Wisconsin; the staff at Abby Van; the staff at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; the staff at Meals on Wheels in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; and the ambulance and hospital staff at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. These entities cared for and loved Ken exactly as he was, fulfilling the deepest desire of any heart. We are so thankful.
Funeral service for Kenneth will take place at 11 a.m., on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Hulke Family Funeral Home, with Pastor Jerry Morris officiating. Visitation will take place at the funeral home, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.