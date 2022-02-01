Kenneth James Montanye Jr. passed away unexpectedly on January 29, 2022 at 70 years young. He was surrounded by his family and will be deeply loved far beyond his final breath.
Ken was born to Kenneth and Ruth (Myers) Montanye in Jackson, MI on April 20, 1951. The proud brother of four sisters, Ken’s childhood was exciting and unconventional, taking him from Michigan to South America, Wisconsin, and Connecticut. Ken had a thirst for learning and received a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse and Educational Specialist degree from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. Along with being a special education teacher, Ken was an accomplished track and cross-country coach. Coaching brought him joy, and he touched the lives of countless students and athletes during his life.
Ken’s greatest joy in life was his family. He married Pat, the love of his life and favorite bickering partner, and her two children Jamie and Jason on April 4, 1992. He and Pat were blessed with Reid and Elena in the years to come, and Ken was a proud and dedicated father until the day he died. Ken believed that family was deeper than blood and that strong bonds could be formed in a short amount of time. This belief was never more evident than in May 2021, when Ken finally met his older brother Frank, 72 years after their mother had to make the difficult decision to give Frank up for adoption. Ken embraced Frank with open arms, and the two formed a bond so strong that it seemed predestined.
Ken was a self-professed Grumpy Old Man and spent many an hour grumbling about sports, news, or technology in his favorite recliner. He was an intelligent man who loved to learn and research new topics. He had a propensity for telling long, drawn-out stories, and his friends and family would give anything to hear just one more classic Ken story. We hope that this lengthy obituary will bring some comfort in its place.
Ken is survived by his wife Pat Montanye, daughters Jamie Kohn and Elena (Addison) Montanye, sons Jason (Abby) Kohn and Reid (Abbie) Montanye, sisters Mary Montanye, Carol (Fran) Kiernan, Kathy (Wally) Stutz, and Nancy (Rich) Beaudoin, and brother Frank (Gail). He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Ruth.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Christ Church Cathedral, 510 S. Farwell St., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Following the service there will be a luncheon at the church. A visitation will take place, on Saturday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. The family requests that masks be worn at the visitation and service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Chippewa Valley Free Clinic or Keystone Community Services food shelves.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with arrangements.