Kenneth Peterson

It is with deep sorrow we say our final goodbyes to our father, grandfather (Papa Ken), brother, Uncle Kenny and great friend.
Kenneth A. Peterson passed away at Mayo Clinic Health Systems of Eau Claire on February 1, 2020, with loved ones at his side.
Ken was born on October, 3 1944, in Eau Claire to Alva and Frances (Russ) Peterson, the youngest of three children. Kenneth attended and graduated from Regis High School in 1962.
After high school, Ken set out to find new & different opportunities in Hollywood, CA. During that time he was in charge of receiving retail at Frederick’s of Hollywood. In 1978 he moved back to his hometown, Eau Claire, were he became a real estate investor, an IT sales manager, a Certified Home Inspector and eventually a business owner of a building supply store, Dealers Northland Supply LLC for over 25 years. Ken was especially dedicated to his work.
Throughout life, Ken was involved & served in many different organizations & clubs. The main two being Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club and the Eau Claire Apartment Association. In his younger years he loved to bowl, play racquetball and was on several tavern softball leagues.
Ken had many hobbies such as cooking, reloading bullets, music, hunting bird and deer, trap shooting, fishing, shaking dice (which he would usually win) remodeling numerous projects, making many toys and gadgets in his garage/woodshop and spending time at the cabin in Chetek, WI. Ken also enjoyed collecting stamps, coins, trains and records. His sense of humor and contagious smile will be missed.
Ken is survived by his sons, Paul, Chris (Kelly); daughter, Andrea (Randy) Strand; grandchildren, Jordan, Lauren, Dakota, Neven, Nolon, Tasha, Johnathan; great grandchildren, Londyn, Evelyn, Liam and Owen; beloved sister, Kathryne Neperud; he is further survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Alva and Frances; sister Marjorie Risler.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Pkwy, Altoona with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave online condolences, please visit www.stockesandmundt.com.