Kenneth Pichler

Kenneth John Pichler, age 73, passed away on Tuesday September 24, 2019 at Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse. He was born on May 3, 1946 to Adolph and Rose (Bauer) Pichler in Mondovi, Wisconsin. Kenneth was a gifted carpenter and enjoyed working with his hands. He had a strong faith in the lord and would spend his free time hunting, fishing, dancing, listening to music and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his son: John (Tammy) Pichler of Bloomer, daughters: Connie (Steven) Sarauer of Bloomer, Mary Pichler of Fall Creek; brothers: Den (Margaret) and Adolph Jr. (Jane) Pichler; sisters: Cita Pichler, Rita (Mike) Hayden; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; sisters in-law: Shirley, Barb and Kathy Pichler; brother in-law Duane Webb, numerous, nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents: Adolph and Rose; sisters: Mary, Marlene and Dorothy; brothers: Bob, Adrian, and Arnie; brother in-law: Gene Haglund.
A memorial service will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rock Falls Wisconsin on Monday September, 30, 2019 at 1:00 PM with a visitation from 12:00-1:00PM before the service at the church. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com