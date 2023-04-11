Kenneth Riphenberg
Kenneth A. Riphenburg, 78, of rural Osseo passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Wisconsin Veterans Home of Chippewa Falls.
Ken was born August 20, 1944, in Osseo, Wisconsin, to Arthur and Myrtle (Hanson) Riphenburg. He married Dana Klauer June 4, 1966, in Cassville, WI.
Ken served in the US Navy from 1962-1965 and was stationed in Japan as a cryptographer (with Top Secret clearance) during the Vietnam War.
Ken attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) while working in sales in Milwaukee before moving his family to Osseo. Ken and Dana (& brother) farmed in rural Osseo where they managed the daily activities with 500 veal calves while raising five children. Later, they managed and raised elk and whitetail for their business, High Country Fish and Game Reserve.
Ken was a member of Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Ken is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Anthony) Tortoriello of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; three sons, Mark Riphenburg of Chatanooga, TN, Chad (Shelley) Riphenburg of rural Osseo, and Eric Riphenburg of rural Osseo; two granddaughters, Kaylee and Zoey Riphenburg of rural Osseo; brother, Harold (Sue) Riphenubrg of Fairchild, WI; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dana; daughter, Laura Riphenburg; parents, Arthur and Myrtle Riphenburg; and sisters, Alice Ida and Carol Douglas.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, with Reverend Terry Lorenz officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of services. Burial will be in the Osseo Cemetery with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the memory of Ken A. Riphenburg may be made to the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church. To leave an online condolence for his family, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com
Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church, 50351 Harmony St., Osseo, WI 54758.
