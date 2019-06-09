Kenneth Theodore Rudolphson, 92, passed away on Saturday, June 1st forty five minutes before his 93rd birthday at Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Ken was born on June 2nd, 1926 in Altoona WI to Augusta (Gusty) and Detlof (Ted). Ken graduated from Altoona High School in 1944. After graduation he enlisted into the United States Navy during World War 2. He served 3 years in the Pacific Ocean area/region on board of George E. Davis, destroyer escort.
After returning home from the war Ken became an apprentice working for Bartingale Plumbing and Heating Company. After completing his apprenticeship he became a Journeyman Plumber, later earning his Master‘s license for plumbing. For a number of years Ken was an Eau Claire City plumbing inspector. He later worked for F. E. Grosvold Company and Walt E. Heskin Mechanical Engineering Company, which later became Apex Engineering Company, retiring after 30 years of service.
On August 12th, 1972 Ken married Marie Isaacson who had 2 children Troy and Amy. During his 40 years of marriage he learned what true love really was. Through the years Troy became a “true” son to Ken. Over the years Ken and Marie enjoyed traveling to many of Ken’s Navy Reunions (only for George E. Davis). As well as 20 years at Nelson Lake in Hayward where they enjoyed camping, fishing and time with family and friends.
Ken is survived by his children, Troy (Sheila) Isaacson, and Amy (Paul) Clark. Grandchildren Ashley and Austin (Hannah) Isaacson, Taylor Schraeder, Whitney (Chad) Emerson, Great-Grandson Shawn Emerson, sister Alvina, Special niece Felicia Erickson and nephew Ryan (Sara, Deven, Hunter) Erickson and Great Nephews Gavin and Howard Erickson, Loving sister -in- law Jeanne Erickson, and many, many other family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 13th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Following the memorial service Ken and his loving wife Marie will be interned in the above ground columbarium at the beautiful Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Spooner WI.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Mayo Hospice and Trinity Lutheran Church. If you wish to send a card please mail it to: Troy and Sheila Isaacson, E18750 Scenic Drive, Fall Creek WI 54742.
Troy and Sheila would like to thank the staff at Neighbors of Dunn County for the care they provided Ken since February and Mayo Hospice especially Nikki and Cassie who showed Ken great kindness, respect, compassion and helped ease many of his burdens. For that we are truly grateful.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremation society-wi.com.