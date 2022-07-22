Kenneth Wayne Simon passed away peacefully on July 19, 2022 with the love of his life by his side. Ken was born on December 1, 1946 in Leechville, Arkansas to Crat “Tuff” and Susie “Dolly” (Ward) Simon. In 1964, Ken was one of two in the nation to earn a perfect score on the ASVAB test. He graduated in 1965 from Bald Knob High School and joined the Air Force. After training, he was stationed at 676th Air Force Squadron in Antigo, WI where he met and married Diane, his wife of 54 years. After serving 8 years in the Air Force, including a year at Udorn Air Force Base in Thailand during the Vietnam War, he began his career in construction.

In 1979, the family relocated to Elk Mound, where he was a jack of all trades. Ken worked for many local business and farms doing remodels and maintenance. He was a Maintenance & Custodial Supervisor at the Elk Mound School District up until he retired with a disability in 2005. Ken was a master at wood crafts, loved “tinkering” in the garage, and hitting the lakes to catch some fish, which were ALWAYS released to return to their families. In his later years, he found great joy in spending time with his granddaughters, who entertained him and made him smile no matter how he felt.

