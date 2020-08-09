Kenneth D. St. Louis, D.D.S., of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019. Ken was a kind, gentle, devoted, loving and beloved husband, father, friend, and dentist who served thousands of patients during his long career in Eau Claire, and a passionate outdoorsman and sportsman for all seasons.
Ken was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on November 28, 1933, son of Albert J. and Emma (Zurek) St. Louis. He developed an early passion for all things outdoors, especially fishing and upland bird hunting, and he enjoyed and excelled in sports, especially football and baseball. At Eau Claire High School he met his lifelong love and partner Karen Ann Kemna, and they married on August 24, 1957. He attended the University of Wisconsin and completed his pre-dental requirements. He received his bachelors of science and dental degrees, and served an Oral Surgery Fellowship at the University of Minnesota where he was a part-time staff member in the oral surgery department and a clinical instructor. He also served as dentist at a Northern Michigan Air Force base, attaining the rank of Captain.
Ken and Karen enjoyed a rich and close network of many warm, wonderful friends, to whom Ken was an avid golf, hunting, fishing, and skiing partner. Ken spent his career in dentistry in Eau Claire, and served in the community in the Kiawanis and Masonic Lodge, as President of the Chippewa Valley Dental and Cancer Societies, and on the Grace Lutheran Foundation Board. Following retirement, he taught in a dental hygiene program at Chippewa Valley Technical College, and his passionate pursuits included family and outdoor activities with travels to visit his grandchildren in Iowa and Minnesota, annual fall and winter residencies in Hilton Head and Sanibel Island, and frequent overnights and weekends at Chain Lake.
Ken was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Donald and his parents, Albert and Emma. He is survived by his wife, Karen, of Eau Claire; son, Erik, daughter-in-law, Kerith, and granddaughters, Kjersti and Siri, of Rochester, Minnesota; grandson, Aren, of Decorah, Iowa; and sister, Alberta Peil, of Altoona.
Memorials may be directed to: The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson disease research (https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate ; 800-708-7644; PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014). Grace Lutheran Church (https://grace-church.org/give/), the Salvation Army of Eau Claire (https://centralusa.salvationarmy.org/chippewavalley/), or the Eau Claire YMCA.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Chippewa Valley Cremation ServicesCelebration of Life Center (1717 Devney Drive in Altoona, behind Charter Spectrum), with a reception to follow. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the Celebration of Life Center.
All attendees will be required to bring and wear their own facial mask and practice social distancing for personal safety.
An online live and digitally archived stream of the service will also be available at: https://www.facebook.com/Chippewavalleycremation