Kenneth Arnold Steinmetz passed away on May 19, 2022, at home in Bloomer, WI.
Kenneth was born on January 30, 1940, at the residence of his great grandparents Ziebells, in Bloomer, WI. He was the second son born to Arnold and Vandalia (Pagenkopf) Steinmetz.
Kenneth attended grades 1–8 in rural New Auburn, 3 years of high school at New Auburn, and his senior year at Colfax High School.
In September of 1957, Kenneth joined the US Army with boot camp at Fort Collins, CO. He later attended advanced training at Fort Devens, MA. He served overseas in Ankara, Turkey and was later transferred to Frankfurt, Germany. Kenneth received his honorable discharge in July, 1960.
On October 14, 1961, Kenneth and Sharon Swan were united in marriage at Lake Street United Methodist Church in Eau Claire, WI.
Kenneth loved listening to and playing Polka music on his concertina. He could repair anything from lawn mowers to semi-trucks and tractors. He built many things from scratch including his wood splitter.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Sharon; his children, Margaret Jo (Jon) Koehler, Eagan, MN, Joan (Jerry) Schemenauer of Chippewa Falls, WI, and Daniel (Jackie) Steinmetz of Bloomer, WI. He is further survived by grandchildren, Megan (Dustin) Mayer, Jillian (Connor) Schemenauer, Jenna Schemenauer, Caliea J. Koehler, and Zachary Steinmetz; great grandchildren, Joshua Prill, Wyatt, Brynlee, and Willa Mayer; brothers, Donald E. (Sandi) Steinmetz, and Shirlyn (Gail) Steinmetz, both of Stillwater, MN; sister, Marlene (Charles) Donaldson of Baraboo, WI; and by many nieces and nephews from the Steinmetz/Swan families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Vandalia Steinmetz; brother, Gerhardt Steinmetz; and in-laws, Forrest and Mabel Swan, Virgil and Millie Swan, Anders and Loyce Anderson, James Ashley, George “Stub”, and Audrey Mikesell; and by many aunts and uncles as well as cousins.
A visitation for Kenneth will be held from 3-7 p.m. Monday, May 23, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. Private family burial will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington, WI.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
