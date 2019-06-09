Kenneth Stelzig

Kenneth F. Stelzig 83, of Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019.
He was born January 25, 1936, in Sauk Centre, MN, the son of Lewis and Olivia (Schlict) Stelzig. He grew up in St. Cloud, MN, where he graduated from Cathedral Catholic High School. Ken graduated from Saint Cloud State University and later attained his Masters Degree.
He began teaching at Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1960. In 1962 he taught at North High School for a few years before his teaching career at Chippewa Valley Technical College began. He retired from there in 1995, after 35 years of teaching mathematics.
Ken is survived by his wife, Marilyn Clark; children, Keith (Vickie) Stelzig; Kristin (Mike) Bonn; step-children, Tracy (Cal) Craker, Ken (Kathy) Clark, Gary (Mary) Clark; grandchildren, Meghan Stelzig, Michelle (Brian) Puckett, Aaron (Michelle) Stelzig, Kayla Bonn, Michael Bonn, David Stelzig, and Alyssa Stelzig; four great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren; two brothers, Jim (Kathy) Stelzig, David (Mary) Stelzig; two sisters, Lois Gallahan, and Joann Stelzig.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Patricia Stelzig; son, Kevin Stelzig; four sisters; and his step-daughter, Tami Erickson.
Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, WI (next to Charter Spectrum). Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the Celebration of Life Center.