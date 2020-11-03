Kenneth J. Szymoniak, 84, of Eau Claire, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Hospital in Eau Claire.
Kenneth was born on October 10, 1936, in the township of Taft in Taylor County, Wisconsin to Walter and Rose (Ruda) Szymoniak. He attended and graduated from Thorp High School in 1955. After graduating he moved to Chicago and worked for several years before getting drafted into the Army where he served in the early 1960’s.
On November 30, 1963, Kenneth married Marilee Hanson at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Stanley, Wisconsin. Together they lived in Chicago where he worked for a few years before coming to Eau Claire. While living in Eau Claire Ken worked at CT Film in Chippewa Falls for several years, and later at Hutchinson Technology before retiring in 2001.
Ken enjoyed his cars and tinkering with them and bicycles. He enjoyed “going down the road”, loved listening to polka music, and had a special love for his dog, Tula.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Kendra (Westley) Manske; grandson, Wyatt; two brothers Conrad (Gloria) and Roger (Mary Lee); and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, and his parents.
Outdoor graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM, on Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery, 2895 S. Hastings Way, in Eau Claire with Father James R. Kurzynski from St. Olaf Catholic Church officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 53. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
