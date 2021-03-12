Kent William Kromrey, 48, of Fall Creek, WI, died unexpectedly on March 5, 2021.
Kent was born on February 15, 1973 in Eau Claire, WI to George and Margaret Kromrey. Spending his earlier years on the family farm, he later moved to Fall Creek, where he graduated from high school. He continued with his formal education at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, graduating with honors with a Bachelors of Arts degree in the field of Graphic Design.
He then went on to work at Eau Claire Comics and Collectibles and CTV Community Television as a video graphic artist until he left due to health issues. He then resided in Fall Creek where he was a loving and dedicated caregiver to his parents.
Kent was an ardent sports fan, cheering on the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and the Wild. Despite his many maladies he suffered, Kent’s heart and soul persevered. Along with his artistic talents, he was self-taught in a very broad base of knowledge, of which included history, science, world cultures and languages, and wildlife, not to mention everything and anything sci-fi. He kept with him a keen memory and interest of all subjects. Often when playing a family game of Trivial Pursuit, the game soon relegated itself into “Kent against the rest of us”.
Kent still won.
Kent will always be revered as an exceptional conversationalist. His wit, knowledge, and sense of humor would shine, and one could not walk away without laughing and feeling more enlightened.
Kent was preceded in death by his father George and sister, Jeanine.
He is survived, and will be sorely missed by his mother, Margaret Kromrey of Augusta; Sisters: Christine of Virginia Beach and Diane (Dale) Reetz of Fall Creek; brothers: Steve (Judy) Kromrey of Minnesota City, MN, Douglas Kromrey of Fall Creek; nieces: Melissa of Goodview, MN, Stephany (Kelsey) Stordahl of Lacrosse, WI; nephew Nathan Kromrey of Holmen WI, and grandnephews Marcus, Preston, and Sullivan.
A private ceremony and burial is to be scheduled for a later date.
We love you Kent. Be well.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.